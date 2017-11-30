Watermark
Chengdu LGFV, Qinghai Provincial’s subsidiary target different audiences

Two Chinese government-owned entities, Chengdu Communications Investment Group Corp and Qinghai Province General Aviation Group Co, priced their dollar bonds on Wednesday, but opted for very different tenors — the former a 10 year and the latter 363 days.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 11:30 AM

Chengdu Communications sold a relatively uncommon 10 year bond for a local government financing vehicle (LGFV) at 245bp over US Treasuries. The initial price guidance set by sole lead CICC was at the area of 275bp over.

The $300m 4.75% 2027s were priced at 99.701 or a ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 16,099.85 83 6.34%
2 UBS 14,128.67 88 5.56%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,684.77 57 4.60%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 11,241.77 53 4.43%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,900.56 58 4.29%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,991.30 232 7.89%
2 Citi 33,788.47 195 7.84%
3 JPMorgan 25,849.14 141 6.00%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,466.52 111 4.98%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 19,923.39 139 4.62%

