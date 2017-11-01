Watermark
Gamenet shrinks, cheapens IPO to get it sold

Italian gambling company Gamenet Group is due to price its Milan IPO at a fixed offer price of €7.50, after the deal was restructured late last week.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 03:45 PM

Banca Imi, Credit Suisse and UniCredit are global coordinators. The books closed at 1pm today, Monday December 4.

“We went out on Friday with a smaller deal size and lower offer price,” a banker on the deal said. “We needed the deal to work.”

At the revised size, the IPO ...

