Gamenet shrinks, cheapens IPO to get it sold

Banca Imi, Credit Suisse and UniCredit are global coordinators. The books closed at 1pm today, Monday December 4.
“We went out on Friday with a smaller deal size and lower offer price,” a banker on the deal said. “We needed the deal to work.”At the revised size, the IPO ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.