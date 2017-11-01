Heide’s nabs divi bond, at a price
German oil refinery Heide chose one of the high yield market's quietest weeks of the year to fund a €200m dividend to its shareholder. Investors bought it, but some bankers spotted a steep premium in the pricing.
“When Heide’s deal appeared on Tuesday, the sentiment among some people was that the market might have gone too far too fast,” said a head of high yield away from the deal. “But it has been done and bookrunners should be pleased, you can tell the market still
