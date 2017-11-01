Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Heide’s nabs divi bond, at a price

German oil refinery Heide chose one of the high yield market's quietest weeks of the year to fund a €200m dividend to its shareholder. Investors bought it, but some bankers spotted a steep premium in the pricing.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:30 PM
“When Heide’s deal appeared on Tuesday, the sentiment among some people was that the market might have gone too far too fast,” said a head of high yield away from the deal. “But it has been done and bookrunners should be pleased, you can tell the market still ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,543.40 76 7.20%
2 BNP Paribas 17,734.06 111 6.53%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,275.80 61 5.63%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,293.34 81 5.26%
5 HSBC 14,241.09 92 5.24%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,123.00 59 7.43%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,789.41 55 7.08%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,954.72 59 6.21%
4 Credit Suisse 5,809.63 61 6.06%
5 BNP Paribas 5,208.30 57 5.43%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 33,802.85 265 10.75%
2 Citi 26,963.27 215 8.58%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,506.35 227 8.11%
4 Goldman Sachs 23,587.99 168 7.50%
5 Barclays 20,408.08 140 6.49%