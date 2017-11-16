Surprise party: India upgrade pushes down bond spreads
India’s surprise rating upgrade at the end of last week is expected to encourage more of the country’s issuers to head to the international bond market. But while state-owned enterprises are set to see their funding costs drop, many are unclear about the benefits to what they consider an already upbeat market. Morgan Davis reports.
India’s new Baa2 status from Moody’s, after 14 years of being stuck at Baa3,
has put international attention on the south Asian country’s economy. For many debt investors in emerging markets, India is already a strong diversifier in a world otherwise dominated by Chinese issuance. The country
