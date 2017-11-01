Watermark
BC Partners cuts Migros Ticaret stake by 7.3%

Shares in Migros Ticaret, one of the biggest supermarket chains in Turkey, fell 8.5% on Wednesday after BC Partners had sold a 7.3% stake in the company in a block trade on Tuesday night.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 05:00 PM

The deal, for 13m shares, was led by JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. It was BC Partners' first block trade in Migros Ticaret, though it had sold much of its stake privately since the company's re-IPO in 2011.

The stock is up 41% this year, giving Migros Ticaret a ...

