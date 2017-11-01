BC Partners cuts Migros Ticaret stake by 7.3%

The deal, for 13m shares, was led by JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. It was BC Partners' first block trade in Migros Ticaret, though it had sold much of its stake privately since the company's re-IPO in 2011.The stock is up 41% this year, giving Migros Ticaret a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.