Unédic to hit sevens on Tuesday

The French agency on Monday picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and DZ Bank to run the books for a November 2024 bond. Initial price thoughts for the transaction are 15bp area over the November 2024 OAT.The bond will be ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.