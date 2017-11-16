Watermark
Centratama Telekomunikasi eyes $390m in three tranches

Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, an IT and internet services provider, is in the market with a triple-tranche $390m loan tied to its M&A plans.

  • By John Loh
  • 05:15 AM



The deal was launched into general syndication on November 13 and responses are due by December 22, said a banker who received the invitation.

Centratama is working with CTBC Bank and Standard Chartered as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

The five year loan, which has an average life ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 13,827.70 78 5.93%
2 UBS 13,644.76 81 5.85%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,607.81 53 4.55%
4 Morgan Stanley 9,964.98 53 4.28%
5 China Securities Co Ltd 9,861.82 46 4.23%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,212.38 211 8.11%
2 Citi 29,616.03 180 7.69%
3 JPMorgan 23,422.21 136 6.08%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,805.99 103 5.14%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,034.80 121 4.16%

