Hopes dashed as Baotou Steel pulls debut offshore bond

Initial guidance for the unrated three year note – the issuer’s first international bond attempt – was released at the 5.7% area on Thursday morning. Books were over $400m by lunch time, including interest from the joint lead managers.So much so that, the joint global co-ordinators ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.