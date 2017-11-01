Watermark
Go to Asia edition

More banks drop euro primary dealerships

Several banks have relinquished their roles as primary dealers for sovereigns, according to AFME’s latest handbook.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 07:45 PM

ING will no longer fulfil its role as a primary dealer for Greece, while Scotiabank dropped its primary dealership for France earlier this year. The countries’ debt management offices confirmed the developments.

Portugal’s DMO also confirmed that Santander will no longer operate as a primary dealer for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 9.02%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.86%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.77%
4 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.19%
5 Barclays 14,722.24 22 7.19%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,381.13 125 12.09%
2 Citi 49,664.19 127 11.25%
3 HSBC 34,695.08 84 7.86%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,616.38 101 7.61%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,250.35 70 6.62%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,566.65 106 7.27%
2 UniCredit 32,598.85 110 7.06%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,658.06 85 6.86%
4 Barclays 31,414.11 74 6.81%
5 BNP Paribas 31,052.89 65 6.73%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 92,555.46 527 7.38%
2 Citi 91,718.48 311 7.32%
3 HSBC 79,523.70 280 6.34%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 65,275.79 207 5.21%
5 Barclays 64,547.48 199 5.15%