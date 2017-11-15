Watermark
Updated: Gulf Energy launches jumbo $726m Thai IPO

Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development Public Co has kicked off bookbuilding for a potential Bt23.9bn ($726.3m) IPO, set to be the largest listing in the country in nearly three years.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 15 Nov 2017

A five-strong bookrunner team began taking orders for the deal on Wednesday. The float consists of up to 533.3m primary shares, equal to 25% of the company’s enlarged share capital, which are on offer at Bt40-Bt45 apiece, giving the IPO a size of Bt21.3bn-Bt23.9bn. 

At these levels, Gulf Energy ...

Asian polls & awards