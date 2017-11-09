Guangzhou R&F finds $500m success
Guangzhou R&F secured a $500m 2023 bond on Monday, leveraging on a heavy anchor order book to seal the deal.
Monday proved a bit of a rocky day for dollar bonds in Asia, with Indonesian high yield issuer Sawit Sumbermas Sarana
forced to pull its transaction. But Guangzhou R&F was able to price its Reg S deal without a hitch, after finding enough commitments from anchor investors
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.