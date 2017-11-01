S&P lowers Oman rating amid regional tension
Oman’s sovereign 2047s fell by as much as three cash points after Standard & Poor’s last Friday lowered the sultanate’s long term foreign currency credit rating to BB from BB+.
Oman’s $2bn 6.5% 2047s dropped three cash points to 99.87 on Sunday, raising its yield to maturity by 23bp to 6.51%, according to analysis by Emirates NBD. Mazoon Electricity, which recently made its market debut with a $500m 10 year sukuk
