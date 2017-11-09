CMBC adds $700m to coffers from two-tranche deal

Bank of China, Bank of Communications, Barclays, CCB International, China Citic Bank International, China Minsheng Banking Corp Hong Kong branch, CMBC Capital, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Hong Kong branch and UBS ran the Reg S transaction as joint global co-ordinators.AMTD, China Everbright Bank Hong ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.