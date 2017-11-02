Watermark
Go to Global edition

China Eastern’s debut offshore bond ready for take off

China Eastern Airlines Corp launched its maiden Singapore dollar bond on Tuesday morning local time, marking the first time the company is venturing offshore.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 03:15 AM

Joint global co-ordinators CCB Singapore, DBS, SPDB and Standard Chartered began marketing the three year paper at 3.05% area

ABC International, Agricultural Bank of China Singapore branch, ANZ, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, CMBC Capital, Haitong International, HSBC and ICBC Singapore are also on the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,357.04 72 5.80%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,802.51 47 4.60%
3 UBS 9,735.00 75 4.57%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,686.43 45 4.55%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,347.97 46 4.39%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,704.93 199 8.11%
2 Citi 28,347.87 171 7.74%
3 JPMorgan 22,993.46 131 6.28%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,972.01 97 5.18%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,884.90 116 4.34%

Asian polls & awards