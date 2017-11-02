Watermark
Yunnan Energy hits the road to pitch Reg S deal

Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group Co will meet investors in Singapore and Hong Kong for its first bond of the year. The local government financing vehicle (LFGV) last priced a dual-trancher in December.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 02 Nov 2017
The company, rated BBB by Fitch, has mandated BOC International, Citi and HSBC to be the joint global co-ordinators for a Reg S bond. The three will also be joint lead managers and joint bookrunners alongside CCB International, Citic CLSA Securities, CNCB HK Capital and Guotai Junan ...

