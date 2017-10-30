Watermark
Go to Asia edition

AfDB taps rare long end green Aussie dollar bond

African Development Bank (AfDB) has reopened a rare long end green Kangaroo bond. Long end Kangaroos are often considered difficult to place as those deals are primarily driven by interest from Japan and are too long for most investors.

  • By William Chambers
  • 04:30 PM

AfDB placed the A$60m ($46.0m) tap of its December 2031 green bond on Tuesday through Nomura, pricing the issue at mid-swaps plus 50bp.

Keith Werner, chief treasury officer at the AfDB, said: “This is the first time we have tapped this line since the initial issuance, due ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 9.31%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 8.11%
3 Barclays 14,722.24 22 7.41%
4 BNP Paribas 14,513.99 21 7.31%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,328.33 24 6.71%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 50,443.92 120 12.06%
2 Citi 48,264.13 121 11.54%
3 HSBC 33,095.42 78 7.91%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,195.99 93 7.70%
5 Deutsche Bank 28,605.64 67 6.84%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 32,426.66 95 7.27%
2 UniCredit 32,161.79 106 7.21%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,358.21 82 7.03%
4 BNP Paribas 30,995.02 64 6.95%
5 Barclays 30,182.18 72 6.76%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 89,015.78 302 7.46%
2 JPMorgan 88,777.19 495 7.44%
3 HSBC 76,784.04 263 6.43%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 63,313.02 196 5.30%
5 Deutsche Bank 60,416.59 223 5.06%