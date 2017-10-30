StanChart moves DCM banker to the Middle East
Standard Chartered Bank has relocated one of its DCM bankers to Dubai.
Victor Mourad, director in the Africa and Middle East DCM team, had been based in London covering Turkish clients for the last three years. He moved to Dubai at the start of this month to focus on the Middle East and Africa and will be focused on South
...
