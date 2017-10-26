Watermark
Juiced up Deutsche Bank struggles to find targets for new capital

Deutsche Bank is still struggling to deploy the €8bn of new capital it raised in March as well as excess liquidity that is streaming back to the bank, leaving its third quarter numbers looking disappointing.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 26 Oct 2017
“The truth is we haven’t deployed a single cent of the €8bn that we raised, and that’s notwithstanding great efforts to try to grow the business,” said John Cryan, group chief executive, speaking on Deutsche third quarter analyst call on Thursday. “That's not the long-term intent, clearly. We’ve ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 368,858.61 1367 9.17%
2 JPMorgan 325,815.47 1478 8.10%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 320,745.73 1116 7.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 247,319.27 796 6.15%
5 Barclays 235,723.32 906 5.86%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,047.57 166 6.51%
2 Deutsche Bank 34,880.53 120 6.48%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,805.65 97 5.91%
4 BNP Paribas 28,721.66 173 5.33%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,398.89 138 4.53%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,645.62 85 9.08%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,581.44 84 7.29%
3 Citi 16,290.64 97 7.16%
4 UBS 15,733.98 61 6.92%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,300.42 77 6.29%