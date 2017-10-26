Juiced up Deutsche Bank struggles to find targets for new capital
Deutsche Bank is still struggling to deploy the €8bn of new capital it raised in March as well as excess liquidity that is streaming back to the bank, leaving its third quarter numbers looking disappointing.
“The truth is we haven’t deployed a single cent of the €8bn that we raised, and that’s notwithstanding great efforts to try to grow the business,” said John Cryan, group chief executive, speaking on Deutsche third quarter analyst call on Thursday. “That's not the long-term intent, clearly. We’ve
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.