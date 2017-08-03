MuniFin launches its first green private placement

Joakim Holmstrom, vice president and head of funding at
MuniFin, said: “This was our first green private placement, with a new investor
for MuniFin — Fukoku Life. We are making a push on the lending side to get more
green loans to our portfolio.”
