Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Ringier enters Schuldschein market

Ringier, the Swiss media company, launched a €50m Schuldschein on Tuesday, which is expected to attract a wider range of investors than its first outing in the market last December, a successful €50m issue.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 04:00 PM

Leads Helaba and UniCredit are offering lenders three, five, seven and 10 year fixed and floating rate tranches, with pricing margins of 100bp-120bp, 120bp-150bp, 150bp- 180bp and 180bp-210bp, respectively.

The arrangers will hold calls on November 6 with international investors as well as German savings and cooperative ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 316,001.23 1093 10.68%
2 JPMorgan 284,892.68 1013 9.63%
3 Citi 199,889.08 619 6.76%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 161,209.19 746 5.45%
5 Barclays 115,408.30 492 3.90%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,666.99 10 11.57%
2 Citi 3,086.50 9 9.74%
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank 2,760.98 12 8.71%
4 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China - ICBC 2,637.92 7 8.32%
5 China Development Bank Corp 2,162.50 2 6.82%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,951.43 72 7.17%
2 BNP Paribas 15,987.35 103 6.38%
3 Goldman Sachs 14,057.92 58 5.61%
4 HSBC 13,482.80 87 5.38%
5 Deutsche Bank 12,920.94 75 5.16%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,047.57 166 6.51%
2 Deutsche Bank 34,880.53 120 6.48%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,805.65 97 5.90%
4 BNP Paribas 28,696.80 173 5.33%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,398.89 138 4.53%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%