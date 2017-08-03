Ringier enters Schuldschein market

Leads Helaba and UniCredit are offering lenders three, five, seven and 10 year fixed and floating rate tranches, with pricing margins of 100bp-120bp, 120bp-150bp, 150bp- 180bp and 180bp-210bp, respectively.The arrangers will hold calls on November 6 with international investors as well as German savings and cooperative ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.