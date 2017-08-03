Watermark
Land NRW goes ultra-long in ultra-hot market

The Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia came to market for its longest ever bond on Thursday, raising €1bn with a 40 year transaction in a market that “just can’t get any hotter”, according to a banker at one of the leads.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:00 PM

“NRW is a nimble issuer,” said the banker. “It was able to come to the market quickly to take advantage of the unbelievable conditions available at the moment.”

The trade gathered an order book of €1.7bn and was priced to yield 1.77%. The German state hit screens on ...

