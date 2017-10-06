Sweet success: Qudian rings in $900m from red-hot IPO

Barring a few upsets, Chinese IPOs in the US have been on a winning streak this year, with names such as RYB Education and Zai Lab proving to be huge successes in the aftermarket.Qudian, an online micro-lending platform that serves young Chinese consumers, started ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.