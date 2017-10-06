Watermark
China Merchants joins dollar AT1 party

China Merchants Bank has named the leads on its proposed dollar additional tier one transaction, two months after receiving regulatory approval.

CMB International, China Merchants Securities (HK), Citi and HSBC will serve as joint global co-ordinators on the perpetual bond sale. BOC International, ICBC International, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Wing Lung Bank will be joint bookrunners and joint lead managers for the Reg S deal.

