Watermark
Go to Asia edition

JD Sports co-founders prepare to float Footasylum

Footasylum, the UK sports shoe retailer, plans to float on London’s Alternative Investment Market next month, it said in an intention to float document on Monday.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 16 Oct 2017

Liberum Capital is bookrunner, GCA Altium is adviser to the company.

The deal, expected to be completed in November, will involve the sale of some of the founders' existing shares in the company. It is designed to raise its profile and provide it with the right capital ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 349,901.70 1319 9.04%
2 JPMorgan 314,074.81 1429 8.12%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 313,810.18 1090 8.11%
4 Goldman Sachs 233,760.42 773 6.04%
5 Barclays 224,913.53 876 5.81%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,723.41 160 6.58%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,605.53 115 6.55%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,523.81 93 5.95%
4 BNP Paribas 26,890.30 166 5.24%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,393.38 135 4.56%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Oct 2017
1 JPMorgan 19,536.02 78 8.92%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,323.54 83 7.45%
3 Citi 15,667.80 92 7.15%
4 UBS 15,208.47 58 6.94%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,487.36 72 6.16%