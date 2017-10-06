Elion Resources digs interest for dollar debut

Citic CLSA, DBS, Founder Securities (Hong Kong) and HSBC will be the joint global co-ordinators for Elion’s dollar outing, with the tenor of the bond not yet decided. The company has not printed in the offshore market before, according to Dealogic.The Chinese issuer will kick off a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.