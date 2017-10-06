Mongolia’s new PM makes quick approach to bonds
It is barely six months since Mongolia pulled off a daring debt exchange after the country’s finances — and its credit rating — fell into disrepair. But the new government is now planning a full return to the debt market, having picked three global banks to help ease a passage to the market.
The frontier country has picked three of the best skilled emerging market bond houses in an attempt to make sure its return to the debt markets goes off without a hitch. The Caa1/B-/B- rated sovereign has mandated Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to manage the proposed
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.