Tupras shrugs off macro noise in return to bonds

Tupras, rated Ba1/—/BBB-, finished a roadshow on Wednesday for an up to 10 year dollar trade, but hit screens more conservatively on Thursday with a seven year maturity.The trade was marketed with initial price thoughts of 5% area, roughly a Z-spread of 286bp, according to GlobalCapital ...
