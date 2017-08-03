Watermark
Metals recycler Befesa heads for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Befesa, the Spanish metals recycling group, has joined the queue of companies going public in Europe this autumn, having announced its intention to float on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:00 PM

The deal will consist of existing shares sold by Triton Advisors, which bought the company from Abengoa, the Spanish conglomerate, in 2013. There is a 15% greenshoe.

Befesa was formerly listed in Madrid, before being bought wholly by Abengoa in 2011.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are ...

