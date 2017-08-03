Metals recycler Befesa heads for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The deal will consist of existing shares sold by Triton Advisors, which bought the company from Abengoa, the Spanish conglomerate, in 2013. There is a 15% greenshoe.
Befesa was formerly listed in Madrid, before being bought wholly by Abengoa in 2011.Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.