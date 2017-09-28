Cathay Pacific glides in for $350m loan

Bank of China and BNP Paribas are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners of Cathay’s loan, which was opened to retail participants at the end of last week.The duo has offered incoming banks three titles. MLAs committing a minimum of $45m earn a 45bp fee, lead arrangers ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.