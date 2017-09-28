Watermark
EU firms to lose Asia business over MiFID

No matter where in the world a European trading firm wants to find a counterparty, they will have to comply with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) from January 2018. And in Asia, that might cost them business, according to panellists at an International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) conference this week.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 28 Sep 2017
No country in Asia-Pacific has an equivalent of MiFID II, or any reason to comply with its rules. But EU firms doing business in Asia will wind up asking Asian counterparties for a lot of ...

