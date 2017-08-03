Watermark
MacKenzie bolsters UBS levfin ranks

Bruce MacKenzie has joined UBS as a managing director in the bank's EMEA leveraged capital markets business, according to an internal memo seen by GlobalCapital.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 04:30 PM

He will report to David Slade, co-head of leveraged finance at UBS.

MacKenzie joins the bank from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was the US bank’s European head of leveraged capital markets.

Before BAML, he was at Deutsche Bank for 10 years.

