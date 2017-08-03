MacKenzie bolsters UBS levfin ranks

He will report to David Slade, co-head of leveraged finance at UBS.
MacKenzie joins the bank from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was the US bank’s European head of leveraged capital markets.
Before BAML, he was at Deutsche Bank for 10 years.UBS ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.