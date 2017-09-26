Watermark
Go to Asia edition

New solutions for systematic internalisers

Deutsche Börse has linked with SmartStream RDU for a systematic internaliser (SI) registration system, while Ullink has released a platform easing SI pre-trade transparency and request-for-quote (RFQ) order management issues.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 26 Sep 2017

As the implementation of MiFID II in January gets closer, new platforms and solutions to the new reporting regulations are being launched.

This week has brought a new product offering from Ullink and a collaboration between Deutsche Börse and SmartStream RDU. Both deal with the newly ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 318,645.99 1207 8.88%
2 JPMorgan 291,870.93 1330 8.14%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 285,392.08 993 7.95%
4 Goldman Sachs 218,480.36 718 6.09%
5 Barclays 210,235.01 814 5.86%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,092.37 151 6.77%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,007.84 106 6.75%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,018.73 86 5.94%
4 BNP Paribas 25,718.39 146 5.26%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 22,722.30 133 4.65%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 18,707.17 72 9.33%
2 Morgan Stanley 15,215.44 76 7.59%
3 UBS 14,195.29 55 7.08%
4 Citi 14,014.57 86 6.99%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,113.98 67 6.04%