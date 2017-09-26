New solutions for systematic internalisers

As the implementation of MiFID II in January gets closer, new platforms and solutions to the new reporting regulations are being launched.This week has brought a new product offering from Ullink and a collaboration between Deutsche Börse and SmartStream RDU. Both deal with the newly ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.