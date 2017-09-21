Unis Leasing sets out for $100m debut loan

Standard Chartered is the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner of the three year bullet, according to a banker away from the trade.It sent invitations to lenders this week, offering them two titles — MLA for commitments of $30m or higher in return for a 30bp fee and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.