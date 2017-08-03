Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BAML fined after front-running findings

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has fined Bank of America Merrill Lynch $2.5m for failures of supervision and record-keeping, connected with an investigation by CME Group that found evidence of front-running.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 04:30 PM

The CME Group market regulation department investigated the dollar interest rate swaps and block futures trading desk at Bank of America, NA (BANA) in 2009 and 2010, to ask whether traders ever traded ahead of enquiries about futures block trades.

The investigation found that traders "made misleading statements and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 317,691.74 1201 8.90%
2 JPMorgan 291,227.96 1326 8.16%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 285,088.11 991 7.99%
4 Goldman Sachs 217,749.25 714 6.10%
5 Barclays 209,291.80 811 5.87%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 32,320.82 147 6.67%
2 Deutsche Bank 32,259.50 104 6.66%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,890.43 85 5.96%
4 BNP Paribas 25,663.29 144 5.30%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 22,617.86 130 4.67%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 18,160.85 71 9.15%
2 Morgan Stanley 15,215.44 76 7.67%
3 UBS 14,195.29 55 7.15%
4 Citi 14,014.57 86 7.06%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,113.98 67 6.10%