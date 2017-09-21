Nan Hai Corp goes it alone for new bond

The B1 rated issuer hired BNP Paribas as the sole global co-ordinator for the Reg S dollar bond. AMTD will also be on the deal as a joint bookrunner and joint lead manager.Meetings with fixed income investors will be held in Hong Kong and Singapore from Monday ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.