Sebi approves bonds sales for Reits, InvITs
India’s real estate and infrastructure investment trusts have been approved to issue bonds, in the latest move to ease the funding crunch for issuers.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced the change
following a board meeting on Monday. It also harmonised the rules between Reits and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), with the former now allowed to have strategic investors and invest in a single asset, which only InvITs
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.