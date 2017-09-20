Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ISDA DC decides on Noble Group, prompts questions on reform

An International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) determinations committee 'cleverly' dismissed on Tuesday the controversial question of whether Noble Group defaulted on its debt in June, but the move has prompted questions about reform of the decision-making process.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 20 Sep 2017

The Asia Ex-Japan determinations committee, formed of 10 sell-side and five buyside firms, also decided to rephrase the question it was supposed to rule on, squeezing in a requirement to prove that the underlying guarantee from Noble was “qualifying” to trigger a credit event.

GlobalCapital

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Sep 2017
1 Citi 313,852.39 1175 8.95%
2 JPMorgan 286,674.13 1305 8.17%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 281,869.72 974 8.04%
4 Goldman Sachs 214,547.99 704 6.12%
5 Barclays 205,147.76 790 5.85%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 31,971.88 102 6.84%
2 HSBC 31,343.18 140 6.70%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,468.55 82 6.09%
4 BNP Paribas 24,679.63 135 5.28%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 22,195.55 122 4.75%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 15,956.24 68 8.20%
2 Morgan Stanley 15,028.69 75 7.73%
3 UBS 14,195.29 55 7.30%
4 Citi 13,827.82 85 7.11%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,994.74 65 6.17%