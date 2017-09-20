ISDA DC decides on Noble Group, prompts questions on reform

The Asia Ex-Japan determinations committee, formed of 10 sell-side and five buyside firms, also decided to rephrase the question it was supposed to rule on, squeezing in a requirement to prove that the underlying guarantee from Noble was “qualifying” to trigger a credit event.GlobalCapital
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.