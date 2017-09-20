Asklepios Kliniken looks for chunky Schuldschein

Leads BayernLB and BNP Paribas are offering margins of 65bp-80bp, 80bp-95bp and 95bp-110bp for fixed and floating rate euro tranches of five, seven and 10 years.
The German hospital operator has a €150m seven year bond expiring on September 28, the day after a Schuldschein investor call....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.