Asklepios Kliniken looks for chunky Schuldschein

German Asklepios Kliniken launched a €300m triple tranche Schuldschein on Wednesday, with pricing that could tempt a wide variety of lenders.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 20 Sep 2017

Leads BayernLB and BNP Paribas are offering margins of 65bp-80bp, 80bp-95bp and 95bp-110bp for fixed and floating rate euro tranches of five, seven and 10 years.

The German hospital operator has a €150m seven year bond expiring on September 28, the day after a Schuldschein investor call.

