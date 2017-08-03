Kazakhstan’s Kashagan doubles prepayment loan to $2bn

KMGK represents Kazakhstani oil company KazMunayGas and national wealth fund Samruk Kazyna’s interests in the oil field.The facility was signed in November 2016 for $1bn. ABN Amro, MUFG, Mizuho, Cooperatieve Rabobank, SMBC were bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers. Crédit Agricole CIB and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.