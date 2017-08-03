Tajikistan USD500m 7.125% Sep 27

Rating: B3/B- (Moody’s/S&P)
Amount: $500m
Maturity: 14 September 2027
Issue/reoffer price: 100
Coupon: 7.125%
Spread at reoffer: US Treasuries plus 506.2bp
Launched: Thursday, September 7
Payment date: September 14
Joint books: Citi, Raiffeisen Bank International
Bookrunner’s comment:It went very well. It was very well subscribed. We used Belarus’s dollar bonds ...
