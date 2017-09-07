Dongxing Securities HK seeks maiden $300m loan

Credit Suisse is the sole arranger of the borrowing, which is backed by a keepwell from Dongxing Securities Co, the Chinese investment bank that Dongxing (HK)'s parent. The parent, in turn, is owned by China Orient Asset Management.The facility includes a $200m term loan and a $100m ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.