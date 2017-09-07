Secoo kicks off bookbuilding for $115m US IPO

The firm is selling 8.5m ADSs at $11.5-$13.5 apiece, making the float worth $97.8m-$114.8m, according to its IPO prospectus. Two ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

BNP Paribas and Jefferies are underwriting the stock, which will be listed on the Nasdaq.

The Beijing-based issuer is Asia's largest ...