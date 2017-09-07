Cromwell Reit opens books for €903m Singapore IPO

The trust, called Cereit, will hold 81 properties across six countries in Europe — Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland. The portfolio includes office, industrial and retail sites, which sponsor Cromwell Property Group, based in Australia, values at €1.8bn.The issuer is selling its stock at ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.