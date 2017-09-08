Green coup: SEB hires funding chief from Washington supra

The Swedish bank has hired Ben Powell to help drive its climate and sustainable finance efforts in Norway. He will report to SEB's Norway CEO William Paus. When working on international business he will also report to Christopher Flensborg, head of sustainable products and product development.Powell, who currently works out of London for the IFC, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.