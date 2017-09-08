Intesa loan in doubt as QIA, Glencore sell Rosneft stake to CEFC

Rosneft’s chief executive Igor Sechin said the sale stemmed from the burden on the QIA-Glencore vehicle of servicing debt, according to a report today by Renaisance Capital.For most of this year, Banca Intesa has been trying to syndicate a €5.2bn loan it solely underwrote in January to provide ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.