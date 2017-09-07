RYB Education to launch $100m IPO Thursday

Lead underwriters Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are conducting pre-deal investor education for the Beijing-based early childhood education provider. CICC is also an underwriter.
The deal is scheduled to price on September 26.RYB was the largest early childhood education provider in China in terms of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.