Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 46,558.17 214 10.01%
2 HSBC 43,815.62 250 9.42%
3 JPMorgan 38,981.63 181 8.38%
4 Deutsche Bank 23,523.57 95 5.06%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 21,738.90 153 4.67%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 14,490.99 35 15.43%
2 HSBC 12,184.33 28 12.98%
3 JPMorgan 11,548.91 39 12.30%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,002.62 30 9.59%
5 Morgan Stanley 6,121.99 23 6.52%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 16,740.42 60 12.38%
2 JPMorgan 16,344.60 66 12.09%
3 HSBC 10,169.10 52 7.52%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,468.11 22 6.26%
5 BNP Paribas 7,646.91 22 5.66%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 ING 2,566.89 21 9.13%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,238.84 19 7.96%
3 UniCredit 2,041.07 15 7.26%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,023.39 7 7.20%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,436.12 14 5.11%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 AXIS Bank 9,833.01 140 21.48%
2 ICICI Bank 4,850.34 123 10.60%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,428.16 120 9.67%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,379.47 35 7.38%
5 HDFC Bank 2,291.74 62 5.01%