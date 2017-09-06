Qiagen and Capital Stage sell unusual CBs

Qiagen, the Dutch biological testing company listed in Frankfurt and on Nasdaq, is an established CB issuer, with two large bonds from 2014 trading far above par.It issued a $350m six year bond that was increased to $400m, whose peculiarity was that it was paired with ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.