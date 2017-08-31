Watermark
Go to Global edition

Mapletree Logistics eyes $472m from block, rights

Mapletree Logistics Trust will fund its acquisition of a Hong Kong warehouse with a S$640.0m ($471.5m) dual-tranche equity raise, following in the footsteps of its sister unit last year, as well as with debt.

  • By John Loh
  • 05:30 AM

The Singapore-listed firm announced on August 28 it is buying Mapletree Logistics Hub Tsing Yi in Hong Kong from its sponsor, the Temasek-owned real estate group Mapletree Investments, for S$847.6m.  

The asset is an 11-storey ramp-up warehouse located near Hong Kong’s airport, the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi container terminals ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 CITIC Securities 30.19
2 China CITIC Bank Corp 12.38
3 Bank of China (BOC) 11.61
4 Everbright Securities 10.84
5 China Merchants Bank Co 10.06

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 8,592.43 52 5.48%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,314.51 36 5.30%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 8,031.25 40 5.12%
4 UBS 6,646.04 49 4.24%
5 Citi 6,641.60 44 4.24%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 24,282.47 156 8.77%
2 Citi 20,095.04 129 7.26%
3 JPMorgan 17,050.87 99 6.16%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 13,186.99 97 4.76%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,355.58 71 4.46%

Asian polls & awards

  • Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards: the Nominations

    GlobalCapital is happy to announce the nominations for its Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017.

  • RMB internationalisation: 10 questions for the market, part 2

    Every year, our sister publication Asiamoney carries out an Offshore RMB Poll. As part of that process, the magazine asks the market for its thoughts on important renminbi topics. In this third year, we received around 2,300 valid responses, up 3% on a year ago. The ten questions included a new one on the inclusion of onshore RMB assets in global indices. Here we present the answers to the final five questions.

  • RMB internationalisation: 10 questions for the market, part 1

    Every year, our sister publication Asiamoney carries out an Offshore RMB Poll. As part of that process, the magazine asks the market for its thoughts on important renminbi topics. In this third year, we received around 2,300 valid responses, up 3% on a year ago. The ten questions included a new one on the inclusion of onshore RMB assets in global indices. Here we present the answers to the first five questions.

  • Made in China: The best banks and deals of 2016

    You know who won, now find out why. GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney present the extended results of our 2016 China Deals and Investment Bank of the Year awards, recognising achievement both on and offshore.

  • Asia’s standout deals

    GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney present the extended results for our 2016 Best Country Deals. Discover why these bond, equity and loan transactions delivered outstanding outcomes for issuers and investors.