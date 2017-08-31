Mapletree Logistics eyes $472m from block, rights

The Singapore-listed firm announced on August 28 it is buying Mapletree Logistics Hub Tsing Yi in Hong Kong from its sponsor, the Temasek-owned real estate group Mapletree Investments, for S$847.6m.The asset is an 11-storey ramp-up warehouse located near Hong Kong’s airport, the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi container terminals ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.