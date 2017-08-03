Watermark
Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards: the Nominations

GlobalCapital is happy to announce the nominations for its Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 04:00 PM
Now in their second year, these are the leading Awards for the fast-growing global green bond and social bond markets. The Awards are respected, partly because they are based entirely on a poll of market participants, which means that they truly reflect market opinion. 

The Awards commend the issuers, investors, investment banks and other market participants that have most impressed market participants, and contributed most to expanding, strengthening and developing sustainable and responsible capital markets. A new category this year commends the best green loan. 

Published here are the Nominations - the Winners will be announced at the close of GlobalCapital's Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Forum on Tuesday September 5.

This event, organised jointly with Euromoney Conferences, is now in its fifth year and attracts many leading green and social bond issuers, ESG investors and other green finance experts.



GREEN AND SRI BOND DEALS OF THE YEAR


Most Innovative Green/SRI Bond Deal


France

€7bn 1.75% 22.5 year green OAT, January 2017

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Société Générale


Nederlandse Waterschapsbank

€1.5bn 0.25% seven year and €500m 1.25% 15 year affordable housing bonds, May 2017

Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Rabobank, SEB


Tennet

€1bn 2.995% perpetual hybrid green bond, March 17 

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING


North American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year


Apple

$1bn 3% 10 year green bond, June 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan


Export Development Canada

$500m 1.625% three year bond, May 2017

HSBC, JP Morgan, SEB


International Finance Corp

$152m 1.546% five year forests bond, October 2016. Investors have option of receiving coupon in REDD carbon credits, with BHP Billiton as backstop buyer

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan


Starbucks

¥85bn 0.372% seven year sustainability bond, March 2017

Morgan Stanley, MUFG Securities


Latin American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year


Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (BNDES)

$1bn 4.75% seven year green bond, May 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan


CMPC

$500m 4.375% 10 year green bond, March 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Santander


Fibria

$700m 5.5% 10 year green bond, January 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan


EMEA Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year


France 

€7bn 1.75% 22.5 year green OAT, January 2017

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Société Générale


SNCF Réseau

€750m 2.25% 30 year green bond, July 2017

Crédit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs, Natixis, Société Générale


Tennet

€1bn 2.995% perpetual hybrid green bond, March 17 

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING


Asia Pacific Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year


China Development Bank

Rmb5bn 3.86% five year green bond, February 2017

No bookrunner


Development Bank of Japan

$500m 2% five year green bond, October 2016

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Daiwa Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley


Korea Development Bank

$300m five year green FRN, June 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC


National Australia Bank

A$500m 3.25% five year bond refinancing loans to organisations commended for gender equality, March 2017

National Australia Bank


Green/SRI Loan of the Year


Iberdrola

€500m green loan with proceeds used for renewable energy and energy efficiency under Green Bond Principles, certified by Vigeo Eiris, February 2017

BBVA (arranger and sole lender)


Koninklijke Philips

€1bn five year revolving credit facility with margin linked to Sustainalytics rating, April 2017

ING (sustainability coordinator)


Unibail-Rodamco

€650m five year revolving credit facility with margin variable depending on sustainability performance indicators, April 2017

Lloyds Bank (arranger)


BEST ISSUERS


Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Issuer


European Investment Bank

France

KfW

Tennet


Most Impressive Social Bond Issuer


Council of Europe Development Bank

Instituto de Crédito Oficial

Nederlandse Waterschapsbank


Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Funding Official


Jeroen Dicker, Tennet

Eila Kreivi, European Investment Bank

Rodrigo Robledo, Instituto de Crédito Oficial

Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank

Bodo Winkler, Berlin Hyp


Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer


Council of Europe Development Bank

European Investment Bank

International Finance Corp


Most Impressive Government or Government Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer

France

KfW

Poland


Most Impressive Municipal/Local Authority Green/SRI Bond Issuer


City of Gothenburg

Region of Ile-de-France

Community of Madrid

State of North Rhine-Westphalia


Most Impressive Bank Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Berlin Hyp

Nordea

Rabobank


Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Bond Issuer


Apple

Iberdrola

Tennet


Most Impressive Green/SRI Covered Bond Issuer


Bank of China

Berlin Hyp

Caja Rural de Navarra


Most Impressive Green/SRI ABS Issuer


Obvion

Renovate America


Best Green/SRI Issuer for Post-Deal Reporting


Berlin Hyp

European Investment Bank

KfW

NRW.Bank


BEST INVESTMENT BANKS


Overall Most Impressive Bank for Green/SRI Capital Markets


Crédit Agricole CIB

HSBC

JP Morgan


Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Banker


Suzanne Buchta, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan

Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole CIB

Victoria Clarke, HSBC

Christopher Flensborg, SEB


Most Impressive Bank for Americas Green/SRI Capital Markets


Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Citigroup

HSBC

JP Morgan


Most Impressive Bank for EMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets


Crédit Agricole CIB

HSBC

JP Morgan


Most Impressive Bank for Asia Pacific Green/SRI Capital Markets


Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Crédit Agricole CIB

HSBC


BEST INVESTOR, SECOND OPINION PROVIDER AND LAW FIRM


Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm


Amundi

Mirova

Zurich Insurance Group


Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Professional


Bram Bos, NN Investment Partners

Johanna Köb, Zurich Insurance Group

Manuel Lewin, Zurich Insurance Group

Christopher Wigley, Mirova


Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider


Cicero

Oekom Research

Sustainalytics


Best Green/SRI Law Firm


Allen & Overy

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

White & Case


GENERAL AWARDS


Most Influential Champion of the Market


Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan

Sean Kidney, Climate Bonds Initiative

Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank


Most Valuable Innovation for the Green/SRI Bond Market


Green Bond Principles 2017

Hybrid and subordinated issuance

Social Bond Principles

Sovereign green bonds

Sustainability Bond Guidelines

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 4,528.50 29 7.17%
2 HSBC 3,577.46 28 5.66%
3 BNP Paribas 3,499.78 22 5.54%
4 JPMorgan 3,293.77 24 5.21%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,258.85 19 5.16%