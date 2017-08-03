Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards: the Nominations

Now in their second year, these are the leading Awards for the fast-growing global green bond and social bond markets. The Awards are respected, partly because they are based entirely on a poll of market participants, which means that they truly reflect market opinion.
The Awards commend the issuers, investors, investment banks and other market participants that have most impressed market participants, and contributed most to expanding, strengthening and developing sustainable and responsible capital markets. A new category this year commends the best green loan.
Published here are the Nominations - the Winners will be announced at the close of GlobalCapital's Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Forum on Tuesday September 5.
This event, organised jointly with Euromoney Conferences, is now in its fifth year and attracts many leading green and social bond issuers, ESG investors and other green finance experts.
GREEN AND SRI BOND DEALS OF THE YEAR
Most Innovative Green/SRI Bond Deal
France
€7bn 1.75% 22.5 year green OAT, January 2017
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Société Générale
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank
€1.5bn 0.25% seven year and €500m 1.25% 15 year affordable housing bonds, May 2017
Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Rabobank, SEB
Tennet
€1bn 2.995% perpetual hybrid green bond, March 17
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING
North American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
Apple
$1bn 3% 10 year green bond, June 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
Export Development Canada
$500m 1.625% three year bond, May 2017
HSBC, JP Morgan, SEB
International Finance Corp
$152m 1.546% five year forests bond, October 2016. Investors have option of receiving coupon in REDD carbon credits, with BHP Billiton as backstop buyer
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan
Starbucks
¥85bn 0.372% seven year sustainability bond, March 2017
Morgan Stanley, MUFG Securities
Latin American Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (BNDES)
$1bn 4.75% seven year green bond, May 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan
CMPC
$500m 4.375% 10 year green bond, March 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Santander
Fibria
$700m 5.5% 10 year green bond, January 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan
EMEA Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
SNCF Réseau
€750m 2.25% 30 year green bond, July 2017
Crédit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs, Natixis, Société Générale
Asia Pacific Green/SRI Bond Deal of the Year
China Development Bank
Rmb5bn 3.86% five year green bond, February 2017
No bookrunner
Development Bank of Japan
$500m 2% five year green bond, October 2016
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Daiwa Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
Korea Development Bank
$300m five year green FRN, June 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC
National Australia Bank
A$500m 3.25% five year bond refinancing loans to organisations commended for gender equality, March 2017
National Australia Bank
Green/SRI Loan of the Year
Iberdrola
€500m green loan with proceeds used for renewable energy and energy efficiency under Green Bond Principles, certified by Vigeo Eiris, February 2017
BBVA (arranger and sole lender)
Koninklijke Philips
€1bn five year revolving credit facility with margin linked to Sustainalytics rating, April 2017
ING (sustainability coordinator)
Unibail-Rodamco
€650m five year revolving credit facility with margin variable depending on sustainability performance indicators, April 2017
Lloyds Bank (arranger)
BEST ISSUERS
Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Issuer
European Investment Bank
France
KfW
Tennet
Most Impressive Social Bond Issuer
Council of Europe Development Bank
Instituto de Crédito Oficial
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank
Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Funding Official
Jeroen Dicker, Tennet
Eila Kreivi, European Investment Bank
Rodrigo Robledo, Instituto de Crédito Oficial
Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank
Bodo Winkler, Berlin Hyp
Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Council of Europe Development Bank
European Investment Bank
International Finance Corp
Most Impressive Government or Government Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer
France
KfW
Poland
Most Impressive Municipal/Local Authority Green/SRI Bond Issuer
City of Gothenburg
Region of Ile-de-France
Community of Madrid
State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Most Impressive Bank Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Berlin Hyp
Nordea
Rabobank
Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Apple
Iberdrola
Tennet
Most Impressive Green/SRI Covered Bond Issuer
Bank of China
Berlin Hyp
Caja Rural de Navarra
Most Impressive Green/SRI ABS Issuer
Obvion
Renovate America
Best Green/SRI Issuer for Post-Deal Reporting
Berlin Hyp
European Investment Bank
KfW
NRW.Bank
BEST INVESTMENT BANKS
Overall Most Impressive Bank for Green/SRI Capital Markets
Crédit Agricole CIB
HSBC
JP Morgan
Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Banker
Suzanne Buchta, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan
Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole CIB
Victoria Clarke, HSBC
Christopher Flensborg, SEB
Most Impressive Bank for Americas Green/SRI Capital Markets
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Citigroup
HSBC
JP Morgan
Most Impressive Bank for EMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets
Crédit Agricole CIB
HSBC
JP Morgan
Most Impressive Bank for Asia Pacific Green/SRI Capital Markets
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Crédit Agricole CIB
HSBC
BEST INVESTOR, SECOND OPINION PROVIDER AND LAW FIRM
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm
Amundi
Mirova
Zurich Insurance Group
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Professional
Bram Bos, NN Investment Partners
Johanna Köb, Zurich Insurance Group
Manuel Lewin, Zurich Insurance Group
Christopher Wigley, Mirova
Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider
Cicero
Oekom Research
Sustainalytics
Best Green/SRI Law Firm
Allen & Overy
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
White & Case
GENERAL AWARDS
Most Influential Champion of the Market
Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan
Sean Kidney, Climate Bonds Initiative
Aldo Romani, European Investment Bank
Most Valuable Innovation for the Green/SRI Bond Market
Green Bond Principles 2017
Hybrid and subordinated issuance
Social Bond Principles
Sovereign green bonds
Sustainability Bond Guidelines